Gaza death toll tops 41,500 after Israel killed 39 more Palestinians

A mass burial of victims killed in Israeli strikes and during Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip at Khan Younis cemetery in the southern Gaza Strip 26 September 2024. (EPA Photo)

At least 39 more Palestinians were killed in relentless Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll since last Oct. 7 to 41,534, the Health Ministry in the embattled enclave said on Thursday.

A ministry statement added that some 96,092 others have been injured in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 39 people and injured 86 others in four massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its relentless offensive on the Gaza Strip for nearly a year now, following an attack by Palestinian group Hamas on last Oct. 7.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.