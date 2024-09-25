Nearly half million people in Lebanon displaced due to Israeli attacks, says foreign minister

Lebanon's Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib on Tuesday announced that the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) is approaching half a million due to ongoing Israeli strikes, indicating a significant increase in the country's displacement crisis.

The number of IDPs in Lebanon has surged by nearly 500,000 as a result of Israeli military offensives, according to Abdallah Bou Habib, who addressed an event organized by the Carnegie Foundation on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

He also emphasized the growing humanitarian impact of the conflict.

Prior to the recent Israeli attacks, the country was already grappling with 110,000 displaced people. However, Bou Habib highlighted that the current situation is far more severe, with the displaced population now approaching half a million.

The Israeli army launched waves of airstrikes in Lebanon since early Monday against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, as the conflict between the two sides escalates.

The Israeli army has carried out waves of deadly airstrikes on Lebanon since early Monday, killing nearly 560 people, including 95 women and 50 children, and injuring 1,835 more, according to Health Minister Firas Abiad.







