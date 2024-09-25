Israel’s Gantz promises ground operation in southern Lebanon ‘if Nasrallah does not stop the fire’

Israeli former War Cabinet member Benny Gantz threatened on Tuesday that if Hezbollah does not stop launching rockets at Israel, Tel Aviv will carry out a ground operation in southern Lebanon, The Times of Israel reported.

Gantz, during a visit to northern Israel, said he "would like to reiterate (that) Israel is completely right and the government and the security forces have broad and full backing to continue to act until we restore security and the residents can return."

"If Nasrallah does not stop the fire, we will also have to enter (Lebanese) territory to allow the return of our residents," he added.

There have been increasing discussions in Israel, for some time, about the possibility of occupying a "buffer security zone" in southern Lebanon.

The UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 1701 on Aug. 11, 2006, which calls for a complete cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel.

The resolution calls for Israel to withdraw behind the Blue Line -- the border between southern Lebanon and Israel -- and disarmament of the region between the line and the Litani River in Lebanon, allowing only the Lebanese army and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to possess weapons and military equipment in the area.

The Israeli army launched waves of airstrikes in Lebanon since early Monday against what it called Hezbollah targets amid an escalation in warfare between the two sides.

More than 560 victims, including 95 women and 50 children, were killed and 1,835 injured, according to Health Minister Firas Abiad.

"The majority of the victims in the Israeli attacks since Monday morning are defenseless civilians in their homes. This refutes the enemy's allegations of targeting fighters," he said.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 41,400 victims, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7.

