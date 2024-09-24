Israeli warplane targeted Hezbollah commander in Beirut airstrike: Media reports

People inspect the damage, at the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon September 24, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

The Israeli army launched an airstrike targeting Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Qabisi in a southern suburb of Beirut on Tuesday, according to Israeli media.

Israeli Army Radio identified Qabisi as the head of Hezbollah's missile system.

"The attack targeting him was carried out by an F-35 aircraft," the broadcaster said, adding that this July the same fighter jet was used to assassinate Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr in the same area.

Following the attack, Qabisi's fate remains unknown.

The Israeli army has launched waves of deadly airstrikes on Lebanon since Monday morning, killing over 560 people, including 95 women and 50 children, and injuring 1,835 others, according to Lebanese authorities.

"The majority of the victims in the Israeli attacks since Monday morning are defenseless civilians in their homes. This refutes the enemy's allegations of targeting fighters," Health Minister Firas Abiad stressed.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,400 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7.

The international community has warned against the strikes on Lebanon, as they raise the specter of spreading the Gaza conflict regionally.





















