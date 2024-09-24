Israeli army claims to have assassinated Hezbollah missile commander in Beirut strike

The Israeli army said Tuesday it assassinated Ibrahim Qabisi, the commander of Hezbollah's missile and rocket system, in an airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs.

"With the direction of precise IDF (army) intelligence, the IAF (air force) struck in the area of Dahieh in Beirut and eliminated Ibrahim Qabisi, Head of the Missiles and Rockets Force of Hezbollah," according to a statement. "Qabisi was struck alongside additional central commanders in Hezbollah's Missiles and Rockets Force."

The army said, "Qabisi commanded several missile units within Hezbollah, including the Precision Guided Missile Unit" and was "responsible for launching missiles toward Israel."

The statement noted that "Qabisi was a significant source of knowledge in the field of missiles and had close ties to senior military leaders in Hezbollah."

Hezbollah has not yet commented on the claim.

Earlier Tuesday, at least six people were killed and 15 injured in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburb, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry

State media said the strike targeted a six-story residential building in the municipality of Ghobeiry in the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital.

The attack was the third to have targeted the southern suburb of Beirut in five days.

On Monday, another raid was launched targeting group leader, Ali Karaki. Hezbollah said the assassination attempt failed.

An Israeli strike in the same area Friday killed at least 55 people, including children and women, and injured 68, according to figures released by the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Prominent Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Aqil was among those killed.

The Israeli army has launched waves of deadly airstrikes on Lebanon since early Monday, killing over 560, including 95 women and 50 children, and injuring 1,835, said Health Minister Firas Abiad.

"The majority of the victims in the Israeli attacks since Monday morning are defenseless civilians in their homes. This refutes the enemy's allegations of targeting fighters," he said.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed more than 41,400 victims, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7.

The international community has warned against the strikes on Lebanon, as they raise the specter of spreading the Gaza conflict regionally.

















