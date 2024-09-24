Gaza death toll nears 41,500 as Israel kills 12 more Palestinians

At least 12 more Palestinians were killed in relentless Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, taking the overall death toll since last Oct. 7, to 41,467, the Health Ministry in the battered territory said on Tuesday.

A ministry statement added that some 95,921 others have been injured in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 12 people and injured 43 others in three 'massacres' of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.





