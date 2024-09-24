EU foreign policy chief says situation in Lebanon becoming 'very worrisome, dangerous'

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday described the situation in Lebanon as "very worrisome, dangerous," warning that the risk of regional spillover is increasing.

Speaking ahead of the informal EU Foreign Ministers' meeting in New York, Borrell said they have a responsibility to show the rest of the world that "multilateralism works."

"The international rule system has never been so weakly implemented and disrespected," he added, calling Sunday's adoption of the Pact for the Future "a light of hope."

Reminding that he will coordinate the approach of the EU members this week, Borrel noted that among various issues, the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East are at the top of the agenda.

He reiterated that they need to increase support for Ukraine.

On the situation in the Middle East, Borrell expressed concern over the escalating tension in Lebanon, saying it is becoming "very very worrisome, dangerous, with a lot of civilian casualties."

He went on to say that many people are moving from South Lebanon to the North "because they have been warned that the Israeli forces are going to bomb any objective related with Hezbollah.

"On the other hand, on the Israeli side, there are more than 100,000 people that were already forced to be displaced due to Hezbollah attacks."

He added: "The risk of regional spillover is increasing. There is a path for security for both sides, it is the Security Council resolution."

At least 492 people, including 42 women and 35 children, were killed and more than 1,645 others injured in massive Israeli airstrikes targeting several areas in Lebanon since Monday morning, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Israeli airstrikes has destroyed "thousands of missiles and rockets aimed at Israeli cities and Israeli citizens."

Tension has mounted between Hezbollah and Israel following a deadly airstrike on Friday that killed at least 45 people, including children and women, and injured dozens in Beirut's southern suburb.

Hezbollah confirmed that at least 16 of its members, including senior leader Ibrahim Aqil and top commander Ahmed Wahbi, were killed in the Israeli attack.

The attack came two days after at least 37 people were killed and over 3,000 others injured in two waves of wireless communication device explosions across Lebanon.

BORRELL STRESSES 2-STATE SOLUTION



Regarding the situation in the occupied West Bank, Borrell said that it becomes "very much out of any reference" to the international law and UN resolutions and the EU's position.

"I would like to stop talking about the peace process and to start to think about the things that really matters, which is the implementation of the two-state solution which means the implementation of the Palestinian state because the other state, the state of Israel, already exists," added Borrell.

Since last Oct. 7, over the course of nearly a year, Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed more than 41,400 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 95,500, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the UN's International Court of Justice, a body separate from The Hague-based ICC, which is independent.