EgyptAir cancels Beirut flights amid Israeli-Lebanon tensions

The Egyptian flag carrier EgyptAir has announced the cancellation of flights from Cairo to Beirut on Tuesday, citing ongoing unrest in Lebanon.

The airline explained in a statement that the decision was made due to the current situation in Lebanon.

This follows a similar move by Jordan, which recently suspended flights to Lebanon's capital, Beirut, until further notice, amid escalating regional tensions.

Israel has launched a barrage of airstrikes into southern and eastern Lebanon, with Lebanese health authorities saying that at least 492 people have been killed, including 35 children, and 1,645 injured in the attacks since Monday morning, which have also forced thousands of civilians to flee their homes.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the beginning of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,400 people, the majority of whom are women and children, following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.

Israeli forces intensified their attacks on Lebanon, ignoring the international community's warnings that they would risk spreading the Gaza conflict to other regions.



