Hamas claims to have killed, injured Israeli soldiers in Rafah attacks

Palestinian resistance group Hamas claimed Sunday to have killed and injured several Israeli soldiers in attacks in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.



In a statement on its Telegram channel, the group's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said that its fighters detonated an explosive device at an Israeli force, leaving several soldiers dead and injured.



The group said it also targeted an Israeli tank and bulldozer with anti-tank shells in al-Shoka neighborhood east of Rafah.



There was no immediate Israeli comment on the claim.



Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.



More than 41,400 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and more than 95,800 injured, according to local health authorities.



The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.



Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.









