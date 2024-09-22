3 Israelis injured as Hezbollah strikes military industrial complexes in northern Israel

Lebanese Hezbollah said on Sunday that it bombed Israeli military industrial complexes north of Haifa, with Israel saying three people were injured in the attack.

In a statement, the group said it targeted strategic military sites, specifically the complexes of Rafael Electronics Company north of Haifa with dozens of missiles as an initial response to the "pager and wireless devices massacre."

The Israeli army confirmed the attack and reported that over 115 rockets had been launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel.

The Israeli ambulance service Magen David Adom stated that at least three people were injured due to the attack on Haifa.

It said in a statement that "paramedics are treating 3 victims with shrapnel injuries and evacuating them to Rambam Hospital in Haifa: a 70-year-old male in moderate condition, also a 70-year-old male and 16-year-old female in mild condition."

Separately, the Israeli army said in a statement that it is "now attacking targets of Hezbollah in Lebanon" in response to the group's attack on Haifa.

It added that "in recent hours, the Air Force has intercepted aerial threats and launches carried out by Hezbollah towards civilian spaces in the north of the country."

Tension has mounted amid Israeli anticipation of an imminent response from Hezbollah to Friday's deadly attack that killed at least 38 people, including children and women, and injured dozens in Beirut's southern suburb.

Hezbollah confirmed that at least 16 of its members, including senior leader Ibrahim Aqil and top commander Ahmed Wahbi, were killed in the Israeli strike.

The attack came two days after at least 37 people were killed and over 3,000 others injured in two waves of wireless communication device explosions across Lebanon.

While the Lebanese government and Hezbollah have blamed Israel for the explosions, Tel Aviv has not denied or confirmed its involvement.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 41,400 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.