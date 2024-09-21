IRANS SUPREME LEADER SAYS ISRAEL IS COMMITTING SHAMELESS CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Saturday that Israel is committing "shameless crimes" against children, not combatants.

His comments came a day after an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese capital, Beirut, killed at least 31 people, including three children and seven women, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

Friday's strike, which according to a source targeted a building next to a nursery, was the deadliest in a year of conflict between Israel and the Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah militia.

It followed two days of attacks in which pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah members exploded. Lebanon blamed the attacks on Israel, which has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement.

Khamenei said Israel was not even hiding its different forms of "shameless crimes" in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon and Syria.

It is not combating "fighting men, but ordinary people," Khamenei told a group of envoys from Muslim countries in Tehran in remarks broadcast on state TV.

"Unable to hurt the real fighters in Palestine, they are venting their malicious anger on small children, on hospital patients, and on schools filled with young children."

Also on Saturday, in a show of strength, Iran unveiled its "Jihad" single-stage liquid-fuel ballistic missile with a high-explosive detachable warhead and a range of 1,000 km, according to state TV.

The missiles were displayed, along with other military hardware, during a parade marking the anniversary of the start of the 1980-88 war with Iraq.











