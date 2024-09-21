Iran presents new kamikaze drone at Tehran military parade

Iran has presented the latest version of its kamikaze drone at a military parade in Tehran.



State broadcaster IRIB reported on Saturday that the Shahed 136-B drone has a range of 4,000 kilometres and is one of the most advanced drones in the world.



Iran claims to have made great strides in the production of drones in recent years. They are said to play a central role for the Russian aggressor in the war in Ukraine, though Tehran categorically rejects accusations it is supplying Moscow with weapons for its invasion of Ukraine.



Iran's Foreign Ministry says the country is working with Moscow on a military level, but claims this is unrelated to the war in Ukraine.



Tehran also says it has always advocated a quick end to the war in Ukraine and claims to have supported diplomatic peace initiatives.





