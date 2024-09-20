Israeli settlers beat a Palestinian child in occupied West Bank

Israeli settlers occupying Palestinian lands attacked an 11-year-old Palestinian child with sticks in the occupied West Bank.

In a written statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent said, "Our teams in Bethlehem provided assistance to an 11-year-old child who was beaten and assaulted by Israeli settlers occupying Palestinian lands in the town of Za'tara."

It was reported that the child was taken to the hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the Palestinian child, who was beaten with sticks by the settlers, sustained injuries and bruises on his body.

Since Israel launched its offensive on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, there has been an increase in detentions, raids, and assaults against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Since October 7, 716 people, including 160 children, have been killed in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers occupying Palestinian lands in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.









