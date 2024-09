The Israeli military confirmed on Friday that it had killed top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil and other senior commanders of the movement's Radwan special forces unit, in a strike in southern Beirut.



"Following precise intelligence, the Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out a targeted strike in the Beirut area, eliminating Ibrahim Aqil, commander of the Radwan unit" along with other "senior figures in the operations network and command chain" of Radwan, the military said in a statement.