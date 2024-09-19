Israeli airstrikes in Gaza kill 34 Palestinians, including 9 children

Israeli airstrikes on several areas of the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours have killed at least 34 Palestinians, including nine children, an official said Thursday.

In a statement, Gaza Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal provided information on the ongoing Israeli strikes.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed at least 41,272 Palestinians, including 16,795 children and 11,378 women, while 95,551 people have been injured.

Thousands are still reported to be trapped under rubble.

Israel's continued targeting of hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure is also causing widespread destruction of essential services.