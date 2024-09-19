Iran reserves right to respond to attack on ambassador in Lebanon: Mission tells UN Security Council

Iran's permanent mission to the UN on Wednesday condemned Israel for a deadly attack in Beirut that killed at least 11 civilians and injured thousands, including Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtabi Amani, who sustained injuries.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will duly follow up on the attack against its ambassador in Lebanon, which resulted in his injury, and reserves its rights under international law to take required measures deemed necessary to respond to such a heinous crime and violation," the mission said in a letter to the UN Security Council (UNSC).

The mission described it as a "cowardly and vicious terrorist attack" by Israel, which violated Lebanon's sovereignty.

Emphasizing that Israel's actions were a "flagrant violation" of international law, including the UN Charter and diplomatic protection conventions, the mission urged UN chief Antonio Guterres and the Security Council to "condemn unequivocally Israel's terrorist action and heinous crime against the head of Iran's diplomatic mission in Lebanon, as well as violations of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and attacks and targeting of Lebanese civilians"

"The Security Council must also strongly condemn Israel for its malevolent activities in the region and take decisive action to force this terrorist regime to end and cease all acts of aggression and acts of terrorism against Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine and stop the ongoing genocidal war against the Palestinian people," it added.

Iran held Western countries, especially the U.S., responsible for "their unwavering so-called ironclad support" for the Israeli regime, and urged the international community to act swiftly to hold the regime accountable for its actions.

At least nine people, including a child, were killed Tuesday in the first explosions of pager devices in areas across Lebanon, according to Lebanese Health Minister Firas Al-Abiad.

Amani was also injured in the mass explosions, according to the Iranian Embassy.

Officials said at least 26 people were killed in total after another round of explosions Wednesday with more than 3,250 injuries recorded.

Pagers, often used by civilians and health care workers for communication, are small, battery-powered wireless devices that receive text messages, audio and visual signals.