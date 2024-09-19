Hezbollah targets Israeli military site in northern border area

Lebanese group Hezbollah said early Thursday that it had attacked an Israeli military site near the Lebanese-Israeli border taking casualties among Israeli soldiers.

In a statement, Hezbollah said its fighters had targeted a deployment of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Al-Marj military site.

The Israeli media, including the Ynet news website, said several Israelis were injured by an anti-tank missile attack fired at the Upper Galilee area, and were taken to hospital.

Separately, the Israeli army said its fighter jets carried out overnight raids across southern Lebanon, claiming to have struck Hezbollah buildings and military infrastructure.

According to a military statement, the warplanes struck what it called military buildings used by Hezbollah in the southern towns of Chihine, Blida, Mays al-Jabal, Aitaroun, and Kfar Kela.

It added that a Hezbollah weapons depot was also struck by a drone in the town of Khiam.

Israel remains on high alert in anticipation of a response from Hezbollah following two waves of communication device blasts on Tuesday and Wednesday that killed dozens of Lebanese across Lebanon and injured thousands, including Hezbollah members.

The blasts came amid an escalation in cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel's deadly war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 41,200 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas on last Oct. 7.