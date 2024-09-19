China urges Israel to halt illegal settlements, implement UN resolution for cease-fire in Gaza

China on Thursday urged Israel to halt building illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank while implementing a UN resolution for a cease-fire in the embattled Gaza Strip, state-run media reported.

Speaking to reporters in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said countries should take a responsible attitude and concrete actions to promote the implementation of UN resolutions.

"All parties, especially Israel, should earnestly implement the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, immediately cease military operations in Gaza, and halt illegal settlement activities in the West Bank," Global Times quoted Lin Jian as saying.

On Wednesday, the UN General Assembly adopted a landmark resolution calling for an end to Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories within one year.

The resolution, introduced by the state of Palestine and supported by 124 countries, demands Israel's withdrawal from occupied lands, including East Jerusalem, as outlined in a July 2024 advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last Oct. 7.

Over the course of nearly a year, Israeli attacks have killed almost 41,300 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 95,500, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.







