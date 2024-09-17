Israeli airstrikes kill 35 Palestinians across Gaza Strip

Israeli airstrikes killed 35 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Monday, according to the enclave's civil defense agency.

In a statement, it said the Israeli army killed six Palestinians in areas of the northern Gaza Strip, including three who were killed by an airstrike on a gathering of civilians near Beit Hanoun.

It also said that 10 Palestinians including two children and a woman were killed in Gaza City in two Israeli airstrikes.

Another 13 Palestinians lost their lives in the central area of the Gaza Strip in Israeli airstrikes on two homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

In the southern areas of Gaza, the civil defense agency also said that six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a tent for displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis city.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 41,200 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 95,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.



















