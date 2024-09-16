Israeli airstrikes kill 5 more Palestinians in war-torn Gaza

Five more Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Monday, the Civil Defense Service said.

Three people lost their lives when an Israeli aircraft shelled a group of civilians in the northern Gaza Strip, the service said in a statement.

Two more people were killed in another attack on a tractor north of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, it added.

A video published by the Civil Defense Service showed medics moving the bodies of the two victims to an ambulance after the Israeli attack on the tractor.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 41,200 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 95,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.