Palestinian killed in Tubas as Israeli army continues military operations in northern West Bank

The Israeli army on Thursday killed a Palestinian man in the Far'a refugee camp in Tubas city, as the army continues its military operations in the northern occupied West Bank.

A medical source in the Tubas Government Hospital identified the slain Palestinian as Sufyan Abdul Jawad, 46, who was shot by Israeli soldier's bullet in his heart.

At dawn on Thursday, the Israeli army raided the Far'a refugee camp and stormed into several homes amid exchanging fire with Palestinian fighters, according to witnesses.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continues its military operations in the cities of Tulkarem and Tubas and their surrounding areas during which the Israeli army has killed 10 Palestinians in both cities in the past two days.

That follows a broader offensive launched Aug. 28, which targeted Jenin and Tulkarem and their refugee camps, as well as Tubas and the Al-Fara refugee camp, lasting 10 days before the military withdrew.

Tension has been running high across the West Bank amid Israel's devastating military offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 41,000 victims, mostly women and children, since last Oct. 7.

Over 700 people have since been killed and more than 5,700 injured by Israeli fire in the West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

The escalation followed a landmark opinion by the International Court of Justice on July 19 that declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land unlawful and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.