ISRAELS KILLING OF AMERICAN-TURKISH ACTIVIST IN WEST BANK ‘TRAGIC INCIDENT’, SAYS RUSSIAN OFFICIAL

Last week's killing of American-Turkish activist Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi in the West Bank is a "tragic incident," the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"This is a tragic event, and it reaffirms what we have been saying all along, especially since the escalation in the Gaza Strip -- the urgent need for de-escalation and a sustainable resolution," Maria Zakharova said in response to a question from an Anadolu correspondent.

Zakharova emphasized that the continuation of the conflict inevitably leads to further violence not only in the occupied Palestinian territories but throughout the Middle East.

"It is crucial to cease hostilities as soon as possible and ensure the provision of urgent humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza, who are suffering from the consequences of both the ongoing conflict and the blockade," she stressed.

She added that this is the only way to prevent further escalation and create the necessary conditions for launching a comprehensive political settlement based on widely recognized international legal principles.

Eygi, 26, a dual Turkish-U.S. national, was killed by Israeli forces during a protest Friday against illegal Israeli settlements in the village of Beita, near Nablus.

The Israeli army said Tuesday that it is "highly likely" that Eygi was "indirectly and unintentionally" hit by fire from its forces.

Eygi's family has expressed outrage over any suggestion that her death at the hands of an Israeli sniper was unintentional, reiterating their call for an independent investigation into the killing.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 41,000 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and nearly 95,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.