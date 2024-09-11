Israel kills at least 15 Gazans in overnight airstrikes

At least 15 Palestinians were killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources on Wednesday.

Four people lost their lives and 11 others were injured after a strike targeting a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, Public Aid Hospital in northern Gaza said in a statement.

Another airstrike hit a home in the same camp, but no information was yet available about casualties.

Eleven people, including eight children and two women, were also killed when an Israeli fighter jet struck a house in Khuza'a town east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, a medical source told Anadolu.

Israeli forces also detonated several homes in the Zeitoun neighborhood east of Gaza City, according to witnesses.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 41,000 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and nearly 95,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.