Iran, Iraq sign 14 cooperation agreements during Pezeshkian’s 1st foreign trip

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani (R) shakes hands with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (L) at the government palace in Baghdad, Iraq, 11 September 2024. (EPA Photo)

Iran and Iraq signed 14 bilateral cooperation agreements on Wednesday during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Iraq, his first foreign trip since taking office.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Baghdad following delegation-level talks, Pezeshkian said the agreements "mark the beginning of expanded cooperation" between the two neighboring countries.

Pezeshkian, who assumed the presidency in late July, arrived in the Iraqi capital on a four-day visit Wednesday morning, accompanied by a high-ranking ministerial delegation, to hold discussions with Iraqi officials on bilateral and regional issues.

The Iranian president said he and the Iraqi prime minister agreed to form a committee of experts and develop strategic, long-term plans that would enhance cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad.

He emphasized the importance of implementing security cooperation agreements between the two nations "to combat terrorism," particularly focusing on the fight against the Daesh/ISIS terror group and efforts to curb cross-border smuggling.

Pezeshkian reiterated Iran's commitment to an "independent, sovereign, and secure Iraq," stressing the importance of fostering "sincerity, friendship, and brotherhood" between the two countries.

"If we stand together, we can take significant steps. This trip is a great opportunity to share our perspectives and take the next steps within the framework of the signed agreements and understandings," he said.

The Iranian leader said special committees would be formed to ensure the proper implementation of the agreements and memorandums of understanding signed during his first official foreign visit.

Pezeshkian also spoke about Israel's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, which has claimed over 41,000 lives in the past 11 months, asserting that the situation in the besieged Palestinian territory has revealed the "true face of the murderous Zionist regime, which is committing genocide."

"The crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza expose the falsehood of Western countries and international organizations when it comes to human rights," Pezeshkian said, in a veiled criticism of the United States.

He added that Israel brands Palestinians defending themselves as "terrorists" while committing crimes against women, children, and the elderly, and targeting schools and hospitals "with U.S. and European bombs."

For his part, Sudani emphasized that the agreements signed on Wednesday, along with previous deals, would "serve as a roadmap for the development of relations" between the two nations.

He also discussed the activities of Iranian companies, particularly those involved in infrastructure development, and highlighted the significance of border industrial zones being established with Iran.

The Iraqi leader further reiterated his country's opposition to the "expansion of conflict and tensions" and urged the international community to fulfill its "legal and moral obligations" with regard to Gaza.

The Iraqi premier stressed that his country rejects any use of its territory to launch threats against Iran.

"We reject the use of our territory for any cross-border threat against the Islamic Republic of Iran," Sudani added during the press conference.

Regional tension has escalated since the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran after he attended Pezeshkian's swearing-in ceremony last July.

While Iran and Hamas accused Israel of carrying out Haniyeh's assassination, Tel Aviv has not denied or confirmed responsibility. Tehran has vowed to avenge the Hamas leader's killing.