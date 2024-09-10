Jordanians cast their votes in parliamentary elections

 Contact Us
Polling stations opened across Jordan on Tuesday for the country's 20th parliamentary elections, with over 5 million voters choosing from 1,623 candidates on 197 lists for the 138-member House of Representatives. The new elections law reserves 41 seats for party lists, while the remaining seats are contested in local districts.

September 10,2024
Polling stations across Jordan opened on Tuesday morning for Jordanians to vote in the country's parliamentary elections.

Some 1,623 candidates on a total of 197 general and local lists at the constituency level, are vying for a seat in the 138-member House of Representatives, where over 5 million eligible voters are expected to cast their votes in Jordan's 20th parliamentary elections.

According to the new elections law, 41 seats in the parliament are reserved for the parties' competition on general lists, in addition to local lists in the kingdom's 18 electoral districts, which include candidates from parties and independents.

Jordan has a bicameral parliament comprising the Senate, appointed by the king, and an elected lower chamber known as the House of Representatives.