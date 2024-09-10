Israel reopens border crossing with Jordan after attack

Israel reopened the Allenby Bridge crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan on Tuesday after a 2-day closure following the killing of three Israelis in a shooting attack.

The crossing was reopened to travelers, but not to the movement of goods, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said.

The Jordanian authorities reopened the terminal, also called King Hussein Crossing, on Tuesday to travelers. It, however, remains closed to the cargo movement.

In a statement, the Jordanian Public Security Directorate urged travelers to adhere to instructions and schedules to save time and efforts at the crossing.

A Jordanian truck driver was shot dead on Sunday after he opened fire at the crossing, killing three Israelis.

The attack came amid rising tensions in the occupied West Bank as Israel pressed ahead with its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since last Oct. 7.