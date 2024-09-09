Funeral of Turkish-American activist killed by Israeli army to be held in Nablus

Palestinians and international activists hold photos of late Turkish-American activist Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, at the Rafidia hospital morgue, in the West Bank city of Nablus, 08 September 2024. (EPA)

The funeral of Turkish-American activist Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, who was killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank last week, is set to be held on Monday in Nablus city.

Eygi, 26, a dual citizen of Türkiye and the U.S., was shot dead by Israeli forces during a Friday protest against illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita in the occupied West Bank.

The funeral will take place at 2.00 p.m. local time (1100GMT), with Eygi's body being transferred from Rafidia Government Hospital, according to an Anadolu reporter.

A military procession is planned to transfer the body from the hospital, with the attendance of representatives from civil society organizations and a large gathering of the Palestinian public.

The formal procedures for transporting Eygi's body to Türkiye will proceed after the body is placed in an ambulance.

Early on Monday, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli announced that his country is working to facilitate the handover of Eygi's body.

"We continue the necessary work to deliver the body of our citizen Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, who was killed by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank, to her family for burial," Keçeli wrote on X.

The Israeli military has yet to comment on the specifics of the incident or the findings of the autopsy.

Eygi's killing echoes the case of American-Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed in a similar manner in 2022.

















