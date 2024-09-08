Hamas calls Jordan border attack ‘normal response’ to Israeli ‘crimes’

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Sunday a shooting attack that killed three Israelis at the border with Jordan was a "normal response" to Israeli "crimes" against Palestinians.

The three were killed when a truck driver opened fire at the King Hussein (Allenby) border crossing between Jordan and the occupied West Bank, according to Israeli media.

"This heroic operation…is a normal response to the holocaust being carried out by the Nazi Zionist enemy against our people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, and its plans for displacement and Judaization of Al-Aqsa Mosque," Hamas said in a statement.

It said the attack underscores the rejection of the Arab people of the Israeli occupation and "crimes and their support for their valiant resistance in defense of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa."

The Palestinian group called on the Arab and Islamic world "to rise up against Israeli aggression and its war against Palestinians in Gaza. "

Sunday's attack came amid a deadly Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that killed nearly 41,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 94,700 others following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7 last year.















