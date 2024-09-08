Hundreds gather in Seattle for Turkish-American activist killed by Israel in West Bank

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered Saturday in Seattle for a Turkish-American activist who was killed in an Israeli attack during an anti-occupation protest in the occupied West Bank.

The demonstration at Westlake Park came one day after Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, was killed by Israeli forces while participating in a protest against illegal settlement expansion in the town of Beita, near Nablus in the northern West Bank.

Protesters chanting against Israel, held signs that included, "Aysenur Eygi Martyred For Palestine Rest in Power", "Justice 4 Aysenur", "Today We Are All Aysenur", "Resistance Is Not Terrorism! Free Palestine!"

- One of her last words was that 'we need to be doing more'

Imam Akram Baioumy from the Muslim Association of Puget Sound addressed the crowd, paying tribute to Eygi's activism.

"She (Aysenur) is the motivation, she is the inspiration of really why I'm here today," Baioumy said.

Referring to conversations Eygi had with friends just hours before her death, he added: "One of her last conversations, one of her last words to her friends a few hours before she was killed by the Israeli terrorist forces was that 'we need to be doing more.'"

"My question to all of you today is are we going to let Aysenur's words fall in vain? No! or are we going to do everything that we possibly can within our means to carry her legacy forward and see a free Palestine? Yes!"

After his speech, Baioumy reiterated that Eygi had been a long-time advocate for the Palestinian cause and underlined her death was not accidental.

Among the protesters was Melissa Chaudhry, a US Congressional candidate, who praised Eygi as a "passionate advocate for peace and justice."

"Compassion takes a lot of courage these days, and to stand for principle takes a lot of courage, and she paid the ultimate price," Chaudhry told Anadolu.

Muhammad Zahid Chaudhry, a retired US military mental health specialist, expressed disbelief over Eygi's death. "I just can't believe what has happened. I just cannot believe."

"She had an infectious smile, she was a ray of sunshine, and she wanted to reduce the suffering of humanity," he added.

Nablus Governor Ghassan Daghlas said Saturday that an autopsy confirmed Eygi was killed by an Israeli sniper's bullet to the head.

Eygi had been actively involved in solidarity movements supporting Palestinian rights. Her death has sparked outrage and demands for accountability from local and international communities.

Born in Antalya, Türkiye, in 1998, Eygi moved to Seattle, Washington, with her parents, Rabia Birden Eygi and Mehmet Suat Eygi, when she was less than 1 year old.

She graduated in June from the University of Washington, where she studied psychology and Middle Eastern languages and cultures.