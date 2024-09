News World Erdogan congratulates Algeria's incumbent President Tebboune on election victory

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended his congratulations to Abdelmadjid Tebboune on his election victory as Algeria's incumbent President.

Erdoğan expresses appreciation, and support to Algeria's efforts for Palestinian cause as a temporary member of the UN Security Council.



Erdoğan expresses appreciation, and support to Algeria's efforts for Palestinian cause as a temporary member of the UN Security Council.