New footage shows mistreatment of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prison

Haaretz released footage on Friday showing security guards mistreating Palestinian prisoners at Megiddo Prison, including using a police dog on handcuffed inmates. The Israeli Prisons Service admitted to "severe violence" but described it as "routine," while Hamas condemned the footage and called for international pressure to address prison abuses.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published September 07,2024
Haaretz released footage Friday that showed security guards mistreating Palestinian prisoners at the Megiddo Prison in northern Israel.

The video by the Israeli newspaper depicts a guard running a police dog on the hands of prisoners, some of whom are handcuffed and lying face down.

Palestinian inmates said guards beat them in areas without camera coverage, according to the newspaper.

An unnamed senior Israeli Prisons Service official acknowledged to the newspaper that there is "severe violence" against prisoners in Megiddo, while the service described procedures as "routine."

Hamas condemned the footage, stating it "reveals the extent of hatred and sadism against Palestinians."

The Palestinian resistance group claimed that more than 60 Palestinians have died in prisons from starvation, torture and medical neglect.

It called for international pressure on Israel to stop violations against prisoners.

Reports of mistreatment have increased since Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip began Oct. 7.