New footage shows mistreatment of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prison

Haaretz released footage Friday that showed security guards mistreating Palestinian prisoners at the Megiddo Prison in northern Israel.

The video by the Israeli newspaper depicts a guard running a police dog on the hands of prisoners, some of whom are handcuffed and lying face down.

Palestinian inmates said guards beat them in areas without camera coverage, according to the newspaper.

An unnamed senior Israeli Prisons Service official acknowledged to the newspaper that there is "severe violence" against prisoners in Megiddo, while the service described procedures as "routine."

Hamas condemned the footage, stating it "reveals the extent of hatred and sadism against Palestinians."

The Palestinian resistance group claimed that more than 60 Palestinians have died in prisons from starvation, torture and medical neglect.

It called for international pressure on Israel to stop violations against prisoners.

Reports of mistreatment have increased since Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip began Oct. 7.