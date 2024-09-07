Hezbollah targets Israeli army sites in Northern Israel

The Lebanese group, Hezbollah, announced Friday that it attacked several Israeli army sites and gatherings of soldiers in northern Israel as the army in Tel Aviv continued raids across southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah said fighters targeted spy equipment at the Israeli army's Metula and Ruwaisat Al-Qarn sites with appropriate weapons.

It also said it targeted Israeli soldiers in the Metula settlement and the army's Zibdin barracks.

The official Lebanese news agency, NNA, reported more Israeli raids across southern Lebanon, including two in Aitaroun town that destroyed a home.

It added that the Israeli army used phosphorus bombs on the southern town of Kfar Kela that caused a fire to erupt.

Tensions have spiked along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between the Lebanese resistance group and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with a brutal onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 40,900 victims since Oct. 7 following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.