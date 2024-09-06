Illegal Israeli settlers raid homes in Jericho, set vehicles on fire in occupied West Bank

Illegal Israeli settlers backed by the military raided homes and detained a Palestinian family in Jericho, while in Ramallah, the settlers set five Palestinian vehicles ablaze on Friday, further escalating tensions in the occupied West Bank.

In Jericho, Hassan Mleihat, the general supervisor of the Al-Baydar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights, reported that illegal settlers stormed the Arab al-Mleihat community in the Al-Marajat area near Jericho.

Under the protection of Israeli forces, they raided the homes of the Ka'abneh family, detaining members including Mohammed, Hamza, and Farhat Ka'abneh.

Mleihat stated that the illegal settlers surrounded the homes and held the family hostage inside, while the Israeli army prevented local residents from reaching the area.

"The illegal settlers are aiming to take control of the site and force the residents to leave," he said.

Meanwhile, in the Ramallah area, illegal settlers attacked two towns, burning five Palestinian vehicles and vandalizing homes with anti-Arab graffiti.

According to the Palestinian government's Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, since Oct. 7, 2023, illegal Israeli settlers have killed 19 Palestinians, injured more than 785 others, and displaced 28 Bedouin communities.

In May 2023, the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem revealed a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to expel Palestinian shepherds and civilians from their land in the occupied West Bank in coordination with illegal settlers describing it as part of the "Israeli apartheid system."

As per Israeli estimates, more than 720,000 illegal settlers live in illegal settlements across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. The Israeli settlements are considered illegal under international law.

Tensions have intensified throughout the occupied West Bank as Israel persists in its offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 40,900 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since last Oct. 7.

At least 691 people have been killed and more than 5,700 injured by Israeli forces in the West Bank since then, according to the Health Ministry.

The escalation followed a landmark opinion by the International Court of Justice on July 19 that declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land unlawful and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.