UN reports ‘highest number of Palestinians killed in single week’ in West Bank since November

An Israeli armoured vehicle drives along a devastated street in Jenin in the occupied West Bank on September 4, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The UN warned about the escalating violence in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday as it reported the "highest" Palestinian death toll in one week since November.

"In the West Bank, OCHA (Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) reports that the large-scale operation carried out by Israeli forces in the north is continuing," spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Dujarric said at least 30 Palestinians, including seven children, were killed between Aug. 27 and Sept. 2, marking the highest death toll in a single week since last November.

"Israeli forces must adhere to international law enforcement standards," said Dujarric, adding that "lethal force and firearms" should only be used as "a last resort."

OCHA, meanwhile, reported that the "intensified movement restrictions in the Israeli-controlled area of Hebron city" by the Israeli army since Oct. 7 is "further aggravating the already difficult living conditions there."

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank as Israel pressed ahead with its brutal onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 40,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7.