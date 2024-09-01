Several killed in fresh Israeli strike on school sheltering displaced Gazans

Several Palestinians were reported dead in a new Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza City on Sunday, according to a medical source.

The attack targeted Safad School in the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City, the source said, adding that several people were also injured in the attack.

Israel has systematically targeted civilian facilities, including schools, hospitals, and places of worship, amid its ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Under the rules of war, targeting such civilian facilities can constitute a war crime.

Last month, at least 100 people were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli strike on the Al-Taba'een School in Gaza City, where over 6,000 displaced people have sheltered.

Israel's ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip has resulted in over 40,700 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 94,100 injuries, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.























