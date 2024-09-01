Houthi group to begin towing damaged Greek oil tanker Sonion in Red Sea on Sunday

The Yemeni Houthis has announced that they would begin on Sunday towing the Greek oil tanker Sonion, which had been damaged in the Red Sea.

Jamal Amer, the Houthi government's unrecognized foreign minister, shared the update on Facebook Saturday evening.

He said the Yemeni authorities have permitted the operation to tow the Sonion, which was targeted by the Houthis for violating a ban on vessels traveling to or associated with Israel.

This action was reportedly carried out under the direction of Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Badruddin al-Houthi.

Amer said that tugboats are expected to arrive on Sunday to begin the towing process.

He reiterated that the Houthis will continue to target any ship that violates the ban on Israeli-related vessels as long as the conflict and blockade of Gaza continue.

On Wednesday, the EU's naval mission, EUNAVFOR MED IRINI, reported that the fire aboard the MV Sonion had been burning for six days since the Houthi attack on August 23.

The Houthis confirmed their attack on the Sonion, citing a violation of the restriction on entering Israeli-controlled ports. They also warned that the vessel is now in danger of sinking.

The Sonion, a Greek-owned oil tanker, was carrying 150,000 tons of crude oil, according to previous reports from EUNAVFOR MED IRINI.

In a show of solidarity with Gaza amid its ongoing conflict with Israel, which is supported by the US, the Houthis have targeted Israeli or affiliated cargo ships in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and Indian Ocean using missiles and drones.

Since the start of the year, a US-led coalition has conducted airstrikes against what it claims are Houthi positions in Yemen in response to the group's maritime attacks, which have occasionally been met with counteractions from the Houthis.



















