UN reports near-doubling of denied humanitarian access to Gaza by Israeli authorities in August

The UN reported on Friday that the number of humanitarian missions denied access to Gaza by Israeli authorities nearly doubled in August compared to July.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters during a news conference that out of 199 planned humanitarian missions in northern Gaza coordinated with Israeli authorities, only 74 were facilitated between August 1 and 29.

He noted that the remaining missions were either denied, impeded, or canceled due to various issues. In southern Gaza, of 372 coordinated humanitarian movements, only 173 were allowed.

Dujarric also expressed concerns about the occupied West Bank, where OCHA warns that Israeli military operations appear to be exceeding law enforcement standards.

When asked about the deadly Israeli airstrike that struck a convoy of the US-based non-profit American Near East Refugee Aid (Anera) in Gaza, Dujarric said: "It is so impossible to deliver humanitarian aid without actual, effective coordination with the parties until we at least get a cease-fire."

Voicing concern about the incident, Dujarric emphasized that UN workers "have paid the ultimate price (of the conflict). We continue to be determined to deliver aid to the Palestinian civilians."