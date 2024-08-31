Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in Jenin refugee camp of West Bank

The Israeli army killed two Palestinians on Saturday in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said in a statement that its crews "arrived at the location of the bodies of two martyrs in the Jenin camp, but the occupation forces prevented them from receiving the bodies and demanded that the paramedics leave."

In a later statement, the PRCS said that Israeli forces "prevented the transfer of two injuries in Jenin camp to the hospital for the third time."

The Israeli army continued its military offensive in the city of Jenin and its refugee camp for the fourth consecutive day, causing significant damage, witnesses told Anadolu.

Palestine TV broadcast videos showing the destruction in the city of Jenin and its camp, including extensive damage in the eastern neighborhood, where attacks targeted shops, infrastructure, and the Khalid ibn al-Walid Mosque.

The television reported that the clashes expanded to the town of Kafr Dan, where the army besieged a house amid armed confrontations.

The Israeli army launched a large-scale operation in the northern West Bank cities of Tulkarm, Jenin, and Tubas early Wednesday, described as the "largest" since 2002.

On Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced that the death toll in the northern West Bank since Wednesday has risen to 22.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank amid a brutal Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 40,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7 last year.

At least 674 Palestinians have been killed, nearly 5,400 others injured, and over 10,300 arrested in the occupied territory, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land unlawful and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.









