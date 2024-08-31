 Contact Us
News Middle East Gaza death toll nears 40,700 as Israel's relentless attacks continue

Gaza death toll nears 40,700 as Israel's relentless attacks continue

According to the Gaza Health Ministry on Saturday, the death toll in Gaza continues to climb, with nearly 40,700 fatalities. In the past two days alone, Israeli forces have taken the lives of 89 more Palestinians. The ongoing and unrelenting attacks, which began on Oct. 7, 2023, have also caused injuries to approximately 94,060 people.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published August 31,2024
Subscribe
GAZA DEATH TOLL NEARS 40,700 AS ISRAELS RELENTLESS ATTACKS CONTINUE

The death toll in Gaza has risen to nearly 40,700 as Israeli forces killed 89 more Palestinians over the past two days, the Gaza Health Ministry reported on Saturday. The relentless Israeli onslaught, ongoing since Oct. 7, 2023, has also left 94,060 others injured, according to the ministry.

"Israeli forces killed 89 people and injured 205 others in five 'massacres' against families in the last 48 hours," the ministry said.

Many victims remain trapped under rubble, with rescuers unable to reach them due to the continued bombardment, the ministry said.

Despite a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has persisted with its military campaign in the Gaza Strip, which began following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

The situation in Gaza has deteriorated rapidly, with the region suffering from severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine due to an ongoing blockade. Much of Gaza now lies in ruins, and the humanitarian crisis continues to worsen.

Israel is currently facing accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in Rafah, a southern city where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before it was invaded on May 6.