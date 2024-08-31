14 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on central, southern Gaza Strip

At least 14 Palestinians were killed and several others injured Friday in Israeli attacks targeting the central and southern Gaza Strip.

Medical sources at the Al-Awda Hospital told Anadolu that nine Palestinians were killed and over 10 others injured in an Israeli attack targeting a house west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Separately, the Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza said five Palestinians were killed and 15 others injured as Israeli forces shelled a house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has resulted in over 40,600 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,800 injuries, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.











