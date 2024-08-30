Hezbollah launches multiple attacks on Israeli army sites amid escalating tensions

Lebanon's Hezbollah group said Thursday that its fighters conducted operations against 10 Israeli military sites along the Lebanese border.

In response, Israel launched air and artillery strikes on several towns in southern Lebanon.

According to Hezbollah's statements, its fighters targeted Israeli soldiers near the Kfar Yuval settlement and the Zarit military barracks in northern Israel with rocket-propelled weapons.

The group later said on Telegram that its operatives attacked Israeli troops near the Doviv military barracks and Tallet Al-Tayhat region with similar weapons.

It also targeted the Al Samaqa and Ruwaisat Al-Alam sites in the occupied Kfarchouba hills with rocket-propelled weapons and hit the Bayad Blida military site directly.

Additionally, Hezbollah reported targeting buildings used by Israeli soldiers in the towns of Metula and Manara "with appropriate weapons."

In an earlier statement, the group announced that it had launched a drone attack on the headquarters of the Golan Brigade 210 at the Nafah military base, accurately hitting their targets.

Israel's Army Radio reported the explosion of drones in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, with no information on casualties.

Lebanon's official National News Agency said that Israeli artillery shelled the outskirts of the town of Tayr Harfa in Bint Jbeil district.

The agency said that intense Israeli airstrikes targeted the town of Kfarkela early Thursday morning, resulting in the destruction of a large number of homes and shops and demolishing an entire neighborhood, without reporting casualties.

The agency also reported that Israeli artillery targeted the outskirts of the village of Deir Mimas, causing damage to solar panels, and Israeli warplanes carried out a raid targeting the heights of Jabal Al Rehan.

Additionally, the Lebanese agency said that Israeli warplanes breached the sound barrier twice at low altitude over the areas of Sidon and Zahrani, reaching Beirut and its suburbs.

Earlier, the agency said that Israeli artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of the border town of Wazzani in southern Lebanon.

The agency noted that Israeli fighter jets targeted the town of Kfarkela at dawn with four raids, while the town of Ayta ash Shab was subjected to intermittent artillery shelling after midnight.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of Israel's brutal war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 40,600 Palestinians since an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.

The Israeli military offensive since then has reduced much of the territory to rubble, leaving most of the people homeless, hungry and prone to disease.