Scene of Palestinian mother trying to revive her son moves hearts

The heartbreaking scene of a mother performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on her six-year-old son, who was injured in an Israeli airstrike and later succumbed to his wounds, moved hearts of those who witnessed it.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli reconnaissance aircraft targeted civilians gathered in front of Manfaluti school on Wednesday, killing nine Palestinians on the spot.

In a video footage, the grieving mother can be seen embracing her child with all her strength and trying to shake him in the hope of bringing him back to life. The Palestinian mother then sat on the ground and talked to the body of her son.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has resulted in more than 40,600 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,800 injuries, according to local health authorities.























