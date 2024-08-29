Israeli operations in West Bank threaten already fragile regional stability, warns Norway

Israeli forces detain a Palestinian a raid on Al-Faria Refugee Camp near the city of Tubas, West Bank on August 28, 2024. (AA Photo)

Norway issued a stern warning on Thursday, stating that Israeli military operations in the West Bank are exacerbating an already fragile regional stability.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide expressed concern over the escalating Israeli military activities in Jenin, Tulkarem, and Tubas, emphasizing potential unforeseen consequences for regional stability.

"The massive Israeli military operations in and around Jenin, Tulkarem, and Tubas escalate an already tense situation, with unforeseen consequences for stability in the region," Eide said in a statement.

Regarding the role of extremist Israeli settlers in the West Bank, Eide condemned their actions, stating, "Settler violence is endangering Palestinian lives and livelihoods. Armed extremist settlers continue to terrorize and harm Palestinians with almost total impunity. Such attacks must immediately cease."

Eide reiterated that Israel, as the occupying power, is obligated under international law to protect the Palestinian civilian population in the West Bank.

The minister underscored Norway's alignment with EU sanctions targeting extremist settlers in the West Bank and affirmed readiness to consider additional measures as necessary.

Highlighting the importance of stability in the West Bank for de-escalation, Eide stressed, "Ending the illegal occupation in accordance with the recent International Court of Justice advisory opinion is crucial. Achieving a sustainable two-state solution is essential for the peace and security of both Palestinians and Israelis."

Tensions remain high across the occupied West Bank amid ongoing Israeli military operations, which have resulted in significant casualties. Since October 7 last year, over 40,600 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, have been reported killed in the Gaza Strip. Palestinian sources indicate that at least 670 Palestinians have been killed, nearly 5,400 injured, and over 10,300 arrested in the occupied territories.

In a landmark ruling on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian territories unlawful and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.