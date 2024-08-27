US SAYS PROVOCATIONS ONLY EXACERBATE TENSIONS’ AFTER ISRAELI MINISTERS CALL TO BUILD SYNAGOGUE IN AL-AQSA MOSQUE COMPLEX

US says 'provocations only exacerbate tensions’ after Israeli minister's call to build synagogue in Al-Aqsa Mosque complex

The US said Monday that "provocations only exacerbate tensions" after Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he would build a synagogue in Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem

"Provocations only exacerbate tensions at a pivotal moment when all focus should be on the ongoing diplomatic efforts to achieve a cease-fire agreement and secure the release of all hostages and create the conditions for broader regional stability," a State Department spokesperson told Anadolu when asked about Ben-Gvir's statement.

"The United States reaffirms our commitment to the preservation of the historic status quo and will continue to oppose unilateral steps that are counterproductive to achieving peace and stability and undermine Israel's security," the spokesperson added.

Ben-Gvir claimed Monday that Jews have the right to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying that he would build a synagogue at the flashpoint site.

It was the first time for the Israeli minister to openly speak about building a synagogue inside Al-Aqsa Mosque. However, he has repeatedly called in recent months for allowing Jewish prayers at the site.

His call came amid repeated incursions into the complex by illegal Israeli settlers under police protection.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is considered the third holiest site in Islam. Jews refer to the area as the Temple Mount, believing it to be the location of two ancient Jewish temples.

















