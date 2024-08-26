JORDAN CONDEMNS ISRAELI MINISTER BEN-GVIRS CALL TO BUILD SYNAGOGUE INSIDE AL-AQSA MOSQUE

Jordan on Monday condemned a call by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to build a synagogue inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry called his statement as "a violation of international law and an unacceptable provocation that requires a clear-cut international position condemning it."

The statement added that Ben-Gvir's statement "fuels extremism and endeavors to change the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites through imposing new facts and practices driven by a bigoted exclusionary narrative."

It stressed that the entire Al-Aqsa Mosque site is an exclusive place of worship for Muslims, and the Jordan-run Jerusalem Waqf Department is the legal entity supervising Al-Aqsa Mosque affairs.

The ministry affirmed that it will move international courts against the Israeli attacks on the holy sites.

Ben-Gvir claimed Monday that Jews have the right to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying that he would build a synagogue at the flashpoint site.

It was the first time for the Israeli minister to openly speak about building a synagogue inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque. However, he has repeatedly called in recent months for allowing Jewish prayers at the site.

His call came amid repeated incursions into the complex by illegal Israeli settlers under police protection.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is considered the third holiest site in Islam. Jews refer to the area as the Temple Mount, believing it to be the location of two ancient Jewish temples.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. In 1980, Israel annexed the entire city, a move that has never been recognized by the international community.

Israel has faced international condemnation over its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip that has killed over 40,400 people since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.



















