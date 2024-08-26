Hamas commits to cease-fire proposal announced by U.S. President Biden on July 2

Hamas said on Sunday that they are committed to the cease-fire proposal announced by U.S. President Joe Biden on July 2, saying the new offer presented in Cairo does not meet the conditions.

A senior Hamas official, who wished to remain anonymous, told Anadolu that mediator countries Egypt and Qatar conveyed a new cease-fire proposal to the Hamas delegation in Cairo.

The official confirmed that Hamas remains committed to the cease-fire proposal announced by Biden on July 2 and endorsed by the UN Security Council.

"Hamas reaffirms its readiness to implement the agreed-upon terms from July 2 to achieve our people's highest interests and halt the aggression against them," he said.

The official stressed that any agreement must include a permanent cease-fire and Israel's complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, adding that the proposal recently presented in Cairo did not meet these conditions.

It would "perpetuate the Israeli occupation," the official said.

The new proposal, which includes Israel's demands, would grant Israel control over the 14-kilometer (8.7-mile) Philadelphi Corridor along the Egypt-Gaza border and allow the continued presence of Israeli military forces in Gaza. After informing the mediator countries that Hamas would not accept these terms, the delegation left Cairo, the official added.

ISRAEL'S NEGOTIATION TEAM ALSO DEPARTS CAIRO



Israeli media reported that its country's delegation in Cairo for negotiations left to return to Israel.

The Israeli delegation in Cairo for cease-fire and prisoner exchange negotiations has returned to Israel, said Israeli state television KAN.

The report included a statement from unnamed Israeli officials saying: "The chances of progress in today's cease-fire talks in Gaza were slim."

"The delegation's mandate does not allow for an agreement on the Philadelphi Corridor," the officials said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is being criticized for not reaching a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas due to political reasons.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen, with over 40,000 casualties, mostly women and children, reported over more than 10 months of Israeli attacks.