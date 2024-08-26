Egypt slams Israeli minister for call to build synagogue inside Al-Aqsa Mosque

Egypt on Monday denounced Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for a call to build a synagogue inside Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, saying his statement is heightening tension in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said Israel is legally responsible for adhering to the status quo at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and preserving Islamic and Christian sanctities.

It also demanded Israel comply with its obligations as an occupying power, and "stop such provocative statements aimed at further escalation and tension in the region."

The ministry added that Ben-Gvir's statement against Al-Aqsa Mosque further complicates and aggravates the situation across the Palestinian territories, and hinders efforts to reach a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

The statement also said his statement poses "a great danger" to the future of the final settlement of the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Ben-Gvir claimed Monday that Jews have the right to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying that he would build a synagogue at the flashpoint site.

It was the first time for the Israeli minister to openly speak about building a synagogue inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque. However, he has repeatedly called in recent months for allowing Jewish prayers at the site.

His call came amid repeated incursions into the complex by illegal Israeli settlers under police protection.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is considered the third holiest site in Islam. Jews refer to the area as the Temple Mount, believing it to be the location of two ancient Jewish temples.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. In 1980, Israel annexed the entire city, a move that has never been recognized by the international community.

Israel has faced international condemnation over its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip that has killed over 40,400 people since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.
























