Italy calls on Iran to ease tension over Lebanon, Red Sea to help de-escalate Mideast

Italy's deputy prime minister and foreign minister urged Iran's top diplomat on Saturday to help ease tensions in Lebanon and the Red Sea to help facilitate Gaza cease-fire talks in Cairo.

Antonio Tajani had a lengthy phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, he said on X.

Tajani said: "I asked him to help reduce tensions in Lebanon and the Red Sea to ease tensions and facilitate the Cairo talks. A cease-fire in Gaza remains a crucial step toward peace in the Middle East."

Recently, tensions between Iran and Israel have been high over Gaza, but also over attacks Israel has acknowledged or is accused of in neighboring Lebanon and Iran itself.

On Aug. 12, Tajani discussed developments in the Middle East over the phone with Ali Bagheri, Iran's then-acting foreign minister.

In an Aug. 8 phone call, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni urged Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to avoid escalating tensions and reopen dialogue in the region.