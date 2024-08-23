'Israel will not permit establishment of a Palestinian state': Foreign minister

Israeli foreign minister said on Friday that Israel will not permit the establishment of a Palestinian state, claiming that such a state would pose a security threat to Israel.

In a post on X, Israel Katz said: "Iran and Hamas have taken over the Palestinian issue."

"A Palestinian state would mean an Iranian base in Gaza and Judea and Samaria, just like in Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, and Iraq - threatening population centers, flight paths, shipping routes, and economic hubs in Israel," said Katz, adding: "We cannot let this happen."

The Israeli government, led by a right-wing coalition, has consistently opposed the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, a position that stands in contrast to the international community's widespread support for a two-state solution as a means to resolve the conflict that has persisted for over 76 years.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has resulted in over 40,200 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and more than 93,000 injuries, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.









