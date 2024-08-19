UN reports record number of aid workers killed in global conflicts

Marking World Humanitarian Day, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Monday that aid workers on the frontlines of the world's conflicts are being killed in unprecedented numbers.

With 280 aid workers killed in 33 countries last year, 2023 marked the deadliest year on record for the global humanitarian community, with Gaza exacting a heavy toll.

"This outrageously high number represents a 137 percent increase compared to 2022, when 118 aid workers were killed," said OCHA in a statement.

And the agency warned that 2024 may be on track for an even deadlier outcome.

"The normalization of violence against aid workers and the lack of accountability are unacceptable, unconscionable, and enormously harmful for aid operations everywhere," said Joyce Msuya, the acting under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator.

"Today, we reiterate our demand that people in power act to end violations against civilians and the impunity with which these heinous attacks are committed."

As of Aug. 7, at least 172 aid workers have been killed, according to the provisional count from the UN Aid Worker Security Database.

In 2023, more than half of the fatalities were recorded in the three months of the hostilities in Gaza -- October to December -- mainly due to airstrikes.

Since October last year, more than 280 aid workers-the majority of them staff members of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA)-have been killed in Gaza alone.

Extreme levels of violence in Sudan and South Sudan have contributed to the tragic death toll, both in 2023 and in 2024, said the UN.

In all these conflicts, most of the casualties have been among national staff.

Many humanitarian workers also continue to be detained in Yemen.

The UN said that on this World Humanitarian Day, aid workers and those supporting their efforts worldwide have organized solidarity events to spotlight the horrifying toll of armed conflicts, including on humanitarian staff.

Also, a joint letter from leaders of humanitarian organizations will be sent to the member states of the UN General Assembly, asking the international community to end attacks on civilians, protect all aid workers, and hold perpetrators to account.